YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Yuma man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of his wife.
Yuma County Sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Mark Antonio Villicana has been booked into the county detention center.
It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet.
Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a shooting at a Yuma home Wednesday night.
Upon arrival, deputies say Villicana told them that he had shot his wife.
She was found in the garage with a single gunshot wound to the head.
The woman has taken to a Yuma hospital and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where she remains.
The motive for the shooting isn’t immediately known.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.