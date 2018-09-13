YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Yuma man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of his wife.

Yuma County Sheriff’s officials say 40-year-old Mark Antonio Villicana has been booked into the county detention center.

It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a shooting at a Yuma home Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, deputies say Villicana told them that he had shot his wife.

She was found in the garage with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The woman has taken to a Yuma hospital and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where she remains.

The motive for the shooting isn’t immediately known.





