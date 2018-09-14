BOLIVIA, N.C. (AP) - The sheriff of a North Carolina county suffering through Hurricane Florence has strong words for people who left their property behind as they fled Hurricane Florence.

Sheriff John Ingram says deputies will do everything they can to lock up people who “prey upon the citizens of Brunswick County.”

Ingram tells news outlets four men are charged with break-ins that occurred Thursday. He says two men are charged with possession of burglary tools and breaking and entering of a convenience store in Leland. Two other men are charged with breaking or entering of a motor vehicle.

Ingram says he “made sure ahead of time, that we had adequate space for anybody that wanted to try that.”





