Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was personal in her rebuke of President Trump’s comments Thursday on the Puerto Rico death toll as she revealed her grandfather was among the uncounted dead.

She called on Mr. Trump to invest in the island, either by backing Sen. Bernard Sander’s proposed Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico or developing an improved electrical grid.

My own grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm. Uncounted.



Thousands of Puerto Ricans have similar stories. They have lost children, friends, & family members.



Instead of finger-pointing, INVEST in the Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico + just transition to renewable energy. https://t.co/ncukYyJsRu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) September 13, 2018

Mr. Trump came under fire from members of both parties Thursday after he denied that nearly 3,000 people died because of Hurricane Maria. He claimed that Democrats inflated the numbers to “make [him] look as bad as possible.”





