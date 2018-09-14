By Gabriella Muñoz - The Washington Times - Friday, September 14, 2018

Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was personal in her rebuke of President Trump’s comments Thursday on the Puerto Rico death toll as she revealed her grandfather was among the uncounted dead.

She called on Mr. Trump to invest in the island, either by backing Sen. Bernard Sander’s proposed Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico or developing an improved electrical grid.

SEE ALSO: Trump rejects new Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, says Democrats are trying to make him look bad

Mr. Trump came under fire from members of both parties Thursday after he denied that nearly 3,000 people died because of Hurricane Maria. He claimed that Democrats inflated the numbers to “make [him] look as bad as possible.”


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide