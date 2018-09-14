Democrat Andrew Gillum, a darling of liberal activists, leads Republican Ron DeSantis in the Florida governor’s race, according to a new poll.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found that Mr. Gillum holds a 48 percent to 42 percent lead over Mr. DeSantis.

Mr. Gillum has a similar lead among voters that say they are determined to cast a vote in November.

They survey included 800 likely voters in Florida and had a margin of error of 3.5 percent.

The winner of the race will replace Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is term-limited and is running to unseat Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.