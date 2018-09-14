PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island’s Roman Catholic bishop says he held a day of prayer and penance to ask God’s forgiveness for the sins of sexual abuse committed against children worldwide.

Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin presided over a special Mass on Friday in Providence. Rhode Island is heavily Catholic.

During the homily, Tobin asked for forgiveness and for healing of all who have been wounded.

Tobin says he’s fasting in penance for his faults and failures.

Tobin has said that he was aware of incidents of sexual abuse reported to church officials while working in Pennsylvania, but that it wasn’t his job to deal with them.

He was auxiliary bishop of Pittsburgh from 1992 until 1996.

Lorraine Savard protested outside the Mass. She took issue with the church asking for forgiveness for something that’s ongoing.





