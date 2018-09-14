Bob Woodward committed on Friday to releasing the audiotapes backing the claims made in his book “Fear” if any of his sources request him to.

Mr. Woodward, a reporter and editor at The Washington Post, agreed during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

As he shared snippets of the interview on Twitter, Mr. Hewitt argued all those who reject how they were portrayed in the book should call on the veteran journalist to share the audio.

In my interview with @realBobWoodward just concluded, Woodward says “Yes” when I ask him if he would release the tapes of anyone he interviewed who publicly requests he do so. People who say they have been misquoted: Just ask for tapes to be produced. They will be. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) September 14, 2018

Mr. Woodward told CBS “This Morning” Thursday that he would release the tapes if “somebody really wants to challenge me, of course.

“Well, if somebody really wants to challenge me, of course. Of course. But I — again, I’ve made agreements with people that these sources are going to remain confidential,” he said.

The sources behind the book are mostly anonymous, which has generated strong criticism from President Trump. Mr. Trump has previously argued the reports based on unnamed sources should not be credible.

During an interview on NBC’s “Today” show, Mr. Woodward defended his use of anonymous sources. He explained that all of the incidents are documented with participants and dates.

“When I have attributed exact quotations, thoughts or conclusions to the participants, that information comes from the person, a colleague with direct knowledge, or from meeting notes, personal diaries, files, and government or personal documents,” Mr. Woodwardtold The New York Times.

However, Mr. Hewitt argued that could work in their favor. If a tape isn’t made public after a top official calls for it, the conservative host said it should clear their name.

Seems to me anyone suspected of talking to @realBobWoodward who didn’t talk to him will call on the author to release the tapes. Woodward committed to me to do so on air. If no tape appears, the requester will be off the @realDonaldTrump list of suspected leakers.

Several figures in the book that worked the president have come forward to deny the claims made in “Fear,” including Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly. Former Trump administration members Rob Porter and Gary Cohn also denounced the book.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.