KEARNY, N.J. (AP) - A bookkeeper who stole $190,000 from the New Jersey school district where she worked has been spared a prison term.

Gina Neri must serve five years of probation and pay $318,000 in restitution under the sentence imposed Friday. The 50-year-old North Arlington resident also must file updated tax returns.

Neri pleaded guilty in July to theft and failure to file a tax return.

Hudson County prosecutors say Neri wrote checks to herself that were drawn from the district’s bank account between 2011 and 2017. The district’s business office noticed the discrepancies last October and notified authorities.

Neri was suspended from her post in the district’s payroll department after being charged. She later resigned.

Neri’s lawyer says there were “extenuating circumstances” that led to the thefts, but didn’t provide further details.





