Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh firmly denied any allegations of sexual misconduct during his time in high school, responding Friday to a New Yorker report purporting to detail an assault on a female student.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time,” Judge Kavanaugh said in a statement.

The allegation about misconduct was first raised in information given to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, which is vetting Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.

She turned the information over to the FBI, which is not investigating and has turned it back over to the White House.

The New Yorker reported that while a student at Georgetown Prep, an all-boys high school in Rockville, Maryland, the president’s nominee was at a party and encountered a female student from another school.

The magazine reported the woman claims he attempted to force himself on her, and he and a classmate turned up music so nobody at the part could hear her protests. She was able to free herself, but says she still suffers distress.

The woman was not identified. She came forward with her information in July, when Judge Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court.

Dozens of women who say they knew him from high school, having attended all-girls schools in the area, came forward Friday to defend the judge in a public letter.

“Through the more than 35 years we have known him, Brett has stood out for his friendship, character, and integrity. In particular, he has always treated women with decency and respect. That was true when he was in high school, and it has remained true to this day,” they said.





