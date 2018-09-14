CHICAGO (AP) - Defense attorneys are expected to announce if they want a jury or a judge to hear the murder trial of a Chicago police officer who fatally shot Laquan McDonald.

The last of the 12 jurors were selected Thursday along with five alternates. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan told Jason Van Dyke’s lawyers to return to court on Friday to say if they want him or a jury to decide the case.

The officer’s attorneys have said that they don’t think Van Dyke can get a fair trial in Cook County because of media coverage of the 2014 shooting. Dashcam video shows the white officer shooting McDonald 16 times as the black teenager walks away from police with a knife in his hand.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.