SALINA, Kan. (AP) - In a story Sept. 13 about a Salina woman entering a plea in the stabbing of a man, The Associated Press erroneously reported that she pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and a drug charge. Amy Ramirez pleaded no contest, which is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Salina woman pleads in LSD-fueled knife attack on a stranger

A 19-year-old Salina woman has pleaded no contest to charges arising from an incident last year when she entered a stranger’s home after using LSD and repeatedly stabbed him

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - A 19-year-old Salina woman has pleaded no contest to charges arising from an attack last year in which she entered a stranger’s home after using LSD and repeatedly stabbed him.

The Salina Journal reports Amy Ramirez was accused of entering the Salina home of Travis Rathbun on Oct. 18 and stabbing him. Rathbun testified during an April hearing that he was awakened by a woman he didn’t know who was demanding to know what he was doing in her house, and she stabbed him as he called police.

Ramirez was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, but she pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree murder and a drug charge. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.

The prosecution and defense agreed to recommend that Ramirez receive consecutive sentences totaling about nine years.

Ramirez also will have to register as a violent offender for 15 years.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.