Cynthia Nixon blamed “unconscionable” spending and “extremely high” turnout for her loss in the New York gubernatorial race Thursday night.

The Nixon campaign sent a memo to reporters to explain the loss, The Hill reported.

“The result of this unconscionable influx in spending is that turnout is extremely high throughout the state today,” the memo read.

It went on to explain that voter turnout surged because of “tens of millions” spent in advertisements by or on behalf of incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the “desire” from Democrats to “send a message” to President Trump.

“Given that sticking it to Trump was essentially Cuomo’s entire reelection argument, this phenomenon greatly advantages him,” the note continued.

NY GOV: Cynthia Nixon’s campaign is not happy that so many voters turned out to vote. In other states, Dems have a problem with this kind of argument. pic.twitter.com/mlnKfbI3PA — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) September 14, 2018

The note also alleged that some of Ms. Nixon’s base voters were not able to get to local polling stations, but supporters of Mr. Cuomo had time to vote because their locations were “open before work.”

Ms. Nixon ran on a democratic socialist platform, which included strong demands for Medicare for all and abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. She was endorsed by fellow democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who won her primary against longtime Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in June.

Mr. Cuomo had backing from high-profile celebrities such as former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.





