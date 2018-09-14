JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi judge is overturning a death sentence, but upholding a man’s conviction, in a case that turns on evidence of shaken baby syndrome - something now distrusted by many scientists and doctors.

Adams County Circuit Judge Forrest Johnson ruled Friday that a jury should consider a new sentence for Jeffrey Havard, convicted in the 2002 death of the infant daughter of his girlfriend.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ordered a hearing on Havard’s case in 2015, allowing him to present evidence disputing the validity of shaken baby syndrome as a cause of death.

Johnson says there’s too much other evidence of Havard’s guilt, including conflicting statements he gave, to overturn the conviction. However, Johnson says the hearing introduced a “cautious disturbance” in his confidence in a death sentence.





