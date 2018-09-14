WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida sheriff’s deputy faces a written reprimand after his AR-15 was stolen from his unlocked car while he worked an off-duty job at a shopping center.

The 17-year-old who authorities say stole the weapon was arrested after posting an Instagram video of himself dancing while holding the rifle in the air. Investigators recovered the rifle and other items stolen from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy Heriberto Santiago’s car on Aug. 14.

Now the SunSentinel reports investigators have recommended that Santiago should get a written reprimand for violating department policy.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera says he could face additional discipline for his careless handling of department equipment.

The teen faces charges of burglary with a fire arm and grand theft.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.