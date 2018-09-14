ABERDEEN, Miss. (AP) - A former Mississippi juvenile detention officer will serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a teenage boy.

U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Edward Gibson on Wednesday in federal court in Aberdeen.

Gibson pleaded guilty in May to one count of depriving a person of their civil rights while working at the Leflore County Detention Center in Greenwood. Prosecutors say the 28-year-old Gibson in June 2016 threw an electric fan at a boy who was handcuffed and shackled and then punched him multiple times. Other officers pulled him off the victim.

Gibson’s former supervisor, Dianne Williams, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of withholding information about a crime. She wrote a false report covering up the beating. She was sentenced Aug. 23 to time already served.





