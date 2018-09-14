NEW YORK (AP) - An off-duty New York City correction officer has been fatally shot in a possible road rage encounter.

Police say 27-year-old Jonathan Narain was driving through the Richmond Hill section of Queens when he was shot in the head shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

They say Narain was on his way to work at Rikers Island when a man on a motorcycle shot him once in the left temple.

Chief Of Detectives William Aubry said video shows that Narain was shot after a brief conversation between the two men.

Police do not know what the men argued about before the motorcyclist fired the fatal shot. It’s not clear whether the two men knew each other.





