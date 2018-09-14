FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - A jury has convicted a man of killing a couple and their dog in northern Arizona.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports that jurors found Derrick Barnett guilty Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder, animal cruelty and other charges.

The prosecution said Barnett was hard-pressed for money when he killed Michael and Norma Dimuria at their home in Williams in May 2017. He then stole money and a car from them and fled to Colorado where he was captured.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

The prosecution had played a recorded call between Barnett and his mother in which he said he was ready to accept responsibility.

But Barnett’s attorney told jurors that none of the testimony amounted to a confession of guilt.





