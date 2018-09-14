PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man who stole a state police cruiser before setting off a chain of events that lead to a fatal shooting on Interstate 95 is heading to prison.

The State Attorney General’s Office says 36-year-old Donald Morgan was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday with 3 ½ to serve after he pleaded no contest to a variety of charges.

Morgan was being transported to an arraignment hearing Nov. 9 when he stole a police cruiser after the officer stopped to investigate an accident.

Morgan ditched the cruiser, and state police received a tip that he may have climbed into a white pickup truck.

Troopers engaged in a high-speed pursuit with a white pickup and opened fire, killing 32-year-old Joseph Santos.

Morgan was caught the following day in Cumberland.





