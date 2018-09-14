Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser, is slated to be awarded for his service to the country at a ceremony Friday in spite of facing up to five years in prison for admittedly lying to federal investigators.

Flynn, 59, is expected to receive an “Award for Service to America” during the 47th annual Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Council, a yearly conservative conference being held this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri.

He will accept the award in person in-between scheduled appearances featuring speakers including fellow former Trump campaign adviser Sam Clovis, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and media personality Mike Cernovich, a former proponent of the unfounded “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory, among others, according to the event’s website.

Held yearly in honor of Schlafly, a late conservative political activist known for campaigning against passage of the proposed Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, this year’s conference is sponsored by The Gateway Pundit, a right-wing website that routinely publishes unabashedly biased articles in defense in Mr. Trump and his allies, Mr. Flynn included.

A former member of Mr. Trump’s presidential transition team, Flynn served as White House national security adviser prior to resigning in February 2017 in light of revelations involving his previous interactions with a Russian diplomat. He was subsequently charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 presidential election. In December, Flynn pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI concerning his conversations with the diplomat, former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Despite Flynn pleading guilty to “willfully and knowingly” making “false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” to the FBI, supporters including The Gateway Pundit publisher Jim Hoft have maintained that Flynn did nothing illegal.

“General Flynn’s innocence cannot be declared soon enough,” Mr. Hoft wrote in a June 2018 article published on The Gateway Pundit. “He and his family have gone through so much due to these horrible corrupt human beings. These goons who set him up need to be brought to justice. Drain the Swamp!”

Other speakers scheduled to appear at this weekend’s conference include Republicans Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Steve King of Iowa, as well as anti-Islam activist Pamela Geller, YouTube personality Stefan Molyneux, members of the German and Polish parliaments and Jack Posobiec, another former proponent of the baseless “Pizzagate” theory that alleged the existence of a pedophile ring operating beneath a D.C. pizzeria.





