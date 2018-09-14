CHARLESTON, Maine (AP) - Maine corrections officials say a convicted murderer serving a 45-year sentence has escaped from prison.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick says 65-year-old Arnold Nash was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the minimum security unit at the Mountain View Correction Facility in Charleston. Authorities say they believe he is still somewhere in the Charleston area and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

Officials say Nash should not be approached if seen and anyone with information is asked to contact local police.

Nash was serving a 45-year sentence for robbery and murder. He began serving his sentence on May 29, 1992, and was scheduled for release next year.





