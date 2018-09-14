TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who authorities say shot and killed a 75-year-old man during a dispute over a property line has been charged with aggravated murder and murder.
Forty-nine-year-old Christopher Krauzer was indicted Wednesday in the Sept. 5 fatal shooting of Gordon Capshaw, who owned a rental property next door to Krauzer in Toledo.
Toledo police say the shooting occurred during an argument over the property line while Krauzer installed a privacy fence. Police say the two men had previously argued about the fence and other matters.
Police say Krauzer was holding a rifle when officers arrived but eventually surrendered.
Court records don’t list an attorney for Krauzer, who is being held on a $1 million bond.
