TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) - A man who bound, gagged and raped a Southern California woman at her husband’s request has been sentenced to 118 years to life in prison.

The Bakersfield Californian says Haliki Green was sentenced Friday for the 2016 attack.

Prosecutors say the woman’s then-husband, Russell Higgins, hired Green for $200 to rape his wife after the men had taken drugs in a motel room. The woman was attacked in her Tehachapi home. Her husband held her down during the assault.

Green said he was told the woman had agreed to a rape role-playing scenario.

At Friday’s hearing, the woman said she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, doesn’t sleep much and has nightmares of being attacked when she does.

Higgins is serving a sentence of 53 years to life for the attack.





