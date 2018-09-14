SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Police in Salem have arrested a man on suspicion of dragging a woman into the bushes at knife point and attempting to rape her.

The Salem Police Department said Friday that the 29-year-old woman fought back, escaped and was able to call 911.

Officers found 23-year-old David Belluno, of Salem, in the park where the woman had been taking a walk.

Belluno was jailed Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted rape, menacing, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

No attorney was listed for Belluno in jail records and it’s unclear if he has retained a lawyer.

Belluno has not yet made a first court appearance.





