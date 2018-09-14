DETROIT (AP) - Police say a shooting at a home in Detroit has left a 5-year-old girl dead and her mother wounded.

Detroit police Commander Elaine Bryant tells reporters the girl was taken to a hospital following the Thursday night shooting on the city’s west side and was pronounced dead. She says the mother was in serious condition at a hospital.

Bryant says at least one person entered the home before opening fire. She says “a couple of” other people were in the home at the time, but they weren’t injured.

Bryant says: “This is tragic. The child is an innocent victim and we don’t know why.”

Police didn’t immediately release any details about a possible suspect or suspects. Bryant appealed to anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.





