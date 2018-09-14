BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) - The Latest on a New York woman fatally struck by a car whose daughter was allegedly killed by gang (all times local):

10:01 p.m.

Police say a New York woman was involved in an argument with a driver about her slain daughter’s memorial before the driver struck with her SUV and killed her.

Suffolk County police say Evelyn Rodriguez was setting up a memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, who was killed two years ago by suspected MS-13 gang members, when she was struck and killed Friday afternoon.

Police say the driver - a relative of someone who lives on the block - tried to drive off and struck Rodriguez. The 50-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and called 911. The woman’s 2016 Nissan Rogue was impounded for a safety check by investigators.

___

8:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump says his thoughts and prayers are with the family of a New York woman - whose daughter was allegedly killed by MS-13 gang members - after she was fatally struck by a car.

Evelyn Rodriguez was killed Friday after being struck by a car near the memorial for her daughter in Brentwood.

Rodriguez met with Trump and attended the State of the Union as a guest of the White House.

Her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and 15-year-old Nisa Mickens were allegedly killed two years ago by members of the MS-13 street gang on Long Island. The gang has become a prime target of the Trump administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration

Trump tweeted his “thoughts and prayers are with Evelyn Rodriguez this evening, along with her family and friends. #RIPEvelyn.”

___

6:52 p.m.

A New York woman recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union after her daughter was killed by MS-13 gang members has been struck and killed by a car at her daughter’s memorial.

Police say Evelyn Rodriguez of Long Island was hit Friday afternoon in Brentwood. Congressman Peter King says it happened about an hour before a planned memorial for her daughter, Kayla Cuevas.

Suffolk County police say they’re investigating.

Cuevas and her 15-year-old friend, Nisa Mickens, were killed in the Long Island neighborhood that has become the epicenter in the fight against MS-13 violence. Cuevas‘ beaten body was found on Sept. 14, 2016.

The gang is blamed for dozens of killings on Long Island since 2016. Trump has blamed the violence on lax immigration policies.





