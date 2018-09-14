SUTHERLAND, Neb. (AP) - A western Nebraska woman has been accused of stealing around $39,000 from a baseball league.

Lincoln County Court records say 44-year-old Robin Hiatt, of Sutherland, is charged with felony theft. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her. Hiatt’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a forensic accountant determined that the money was taken from the American Legion Post 279 Baseball League over the past two years. The sheriff’s office says Hiatt was in charge of the league’s finances.





