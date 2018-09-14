WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 97-year-old woman who was found dehydrated and malnourished in a bug-infested Connecticut apartment.

The Republican-American reports the woman’s 20-year-old granddaughter Claudia Kulikauskas shared the Waterbury home where the woman was found Aug. 28.

The woman was transported to a hospital, and staff told police it appeared she hadn’t eaten or had anything to drink in at least five days. Hospital staff said the woman was covered in bugs.

Police didn’t identify the woman, who died in the hospital a few days later.

Kulikauskas has been charged with negligent cruelty and abuse, both misdemeanors. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday the older woman’s cause of death is pending further studies.





