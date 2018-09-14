Dozens of women who say they knew Brett Kavanaugh in high school have come forward to vouch for his character in the wake of allegations that he was involved in sexual misconduct during that time.

“He has always been a good person,” the 65 women said in the letter, dated Friday.

It was addressed to the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and comes amid a new threat to Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the committee, said she had received and turned over to the FBI information related to a decades-old incident involving the judge.

That incident appears to be a sexual encounter while he was as student at Georgetown Prep, a high school in suburban Maryland, with a female student from another high school.

Ms. Feinstein turned the information over to the FBI, which did not pursue an investigation and instead turned it over to the White House to go in the judge’s confirmation file.

The details of the incident have not been publicly released, but The New Yorker reports it involved an encounter at a party in the 1980s. The then-student Kavanaugh “attempted to force himself” on the female student, the magazine reports.

The new letter from women who say they knew the judge in the 1980s doesn’t address any specific allegations, but instead suggests that incident doesn’t jibe with Judge Kavanaugh’s character.

“He was an outstanding student and athlete with a wide circle of friends. Almost all of us attended all-girls high schools in the area. We knew Brett well through social events, sports, church, and various other activities,” the women write.





