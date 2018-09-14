COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The grandmother of a black 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a white police officer after a suspected robbery is suing that Ohio officer, his police chief and the city of Columbus.

The federal civil rights lawsuit was filed Friday on the second anniversary of Tyre King’s death. It challenges the police account, citing witnesses who say that Officer Bryan Mason used a racial slur after firing and that a toy gun Tyre had wasn’t visible when the confrontation occurred.

Mason said Tyre tried to pull a BB gun that looked like a real firearm from his waistband. Mason wasn’t charged.

A Columbus police spokeswoman says it would be improper to comment on the litigation. The head of the officer’s union didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.





