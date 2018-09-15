CHICAGO (AP) - A California man has been charged in the shooting of a suburban Chicago officer wounded during a traffic stop.

Twenty-seven-year-old Daniel Mageo was charged Friday by Chicago police and the Cook County State’s Attorney with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Mageo also faces one count of aggravated battery to an officer with a handgun in Thursday’s shooting of 31-year-old Cicero police Officer Luis Duarte.

Duarte was in good condition Friday following surgery.

Mageo was scheduled for a Saturday bond hearing. He was hospitalized in serious condition Thursday after being struck by gunfire when another officer and a motorist exchange shots with him after Duarte was shot along the Stevenson Expressway.

Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania says Mageo is a convicted felon and registered sex offender from California.





