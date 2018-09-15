President Trump on Saturday said that special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia-collusion probe was ginned up to hurt Republicans in the midterm elections.

“While my (our) poll numbers are good, with the Economy being the best ever, if it weren’t for the Rigged Russian Witch Hunt, they would be 25 points higher! Highly conflicted Bob Mueller & the 17 Angry Democrats are using this Phony issue to hurt us in the Midterms. No Collusion!”

Mr. Trump’s poll numbers slipped in recent weeks despite continued good economic news. His job-approval rating is 40 percent in the Real Clear Politics average of recent polls.

Mr. Trump always contended that Mr. Mueller’s probe is a “witch hunt” organized by Democrats to undermine his presidency.

Mr. Mueller’s investigation gained momentum Friday with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort striking a plea deal and agreeing to cooperate with the probe.

The agreement was a coup for Mr. Mueller, who now has a cooperative witness who was at the heart of the Trump campaign and attended a high-level Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer linked to the Kremlin.

It is unclear whether Mr. Manafort possesses information that would implicate the president or others close to the president in wrongdoing.





