DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Supreme Court has disbarred a northeast Iowa attorney accused of looting a woman’s estate.

The state’s Attorney Disciplinary Board charged attorney Todd Kowalke (koh-WAHL’-kee) with violating the rules of professional conduct during his representation of the executors of the estate, and the Grievance Commission later recommended revocation of his Iowa law license. On Friday, the high court found that Kowalke converted client funds for his personal use, and revoked his license.

Last month, the 56-year-old Kowalke pleaded not guilty to a criminal theft charge.

The criminal complaint against him says he took more than $35,000 from the estate of a woman who died in 2009 and used it for gambling and for business and personal expenses. The complaint also says he promised to repay the money.





