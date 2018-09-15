The IRS said Saturday that those caught in Hurricane Florence will get extended time for the next quarterly estimated income tax filing deadline Monday, as well as payroll tax returns due at the end of this month.

Taxpayers who asked for an extension on their 2017 returns earlier this year, and who would normally have faced an Oct. 15 deadline, will also get more time, the agency said.

So far the relief is only available to people in some parts of North Carolina, but when other areas are added to the declared disaster zone they’ll be eligible too, the IRS said.





