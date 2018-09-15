LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Federal authorities say a man wanted in connection with a cold case in Las Cruces has been returned to the United States from Mexico to face charges.

The FBI says the 43-year-old Gregorio Zavala was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, on Wednesday. It’s anticipated he eventually will be turned over to local authorities in New Mexico.

The FBI had filed an arrest warrant for Zavala for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in 1995 after authorities in Las Cruces had charged him with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Ricardo Soria.

Authorities had said the shooting happened during a house party as Soria was trying to break up a fight.





