SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Police are looking for a man who they say used his toddler to steal prizes out of a vending machine game at a mall in Salem.

Several witnesses recorded video of the crime Friday evening at The Mall at Rockingham Park.

Police say the man had the small girl climb into the bottom of the game where prizes are dropped for winners and reach up and grab various items and hand them to him.

Police say the man, who also had a young boy with him, then left the area with the children and stolen items.





