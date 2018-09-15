OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled for a former Oklahoma state senator on a child sex trafficking conviction.
Ralph Shortey is due in federal court in Oklahoma City Monday where he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.
Shortey pleaded guilty in November as part of a plea deal in which he said the deal was in the best interest of both him and his family.
The 36-year-old Shortey was arrested in March 2017 after police found him about 1 a.m. in a suburban Oklahoma City motel room with a then-17-year-old boy. He resigned shortly after the arrest.
Shortey, a Republican, was twice elected in a district covering south Oklahoma City and parts of two suburbs.
