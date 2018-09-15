CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire secretary of state says a record number of ballots were cast in this past week’s midterm primary elections.

Official tallies show 126,492 Democratic ballots were cast, dwarfing the record for Democratic ballots in a midterm primary set in 2002, when 69,965 ballots were cast.

Republicans fell short of their 2002 record of 155,952. On Tuesday, there were 100,613 Republican ballots. Just under 1,200 people voted in the Libertarian primary.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.