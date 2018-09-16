The woman who claims Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers was identified Sunday by the Washington Post.

In a lengthy interview-article with the Post, Christine Blasey Ford described the 1980s incident, which she says took place at a home in suburban Montgomery County, Maryland.

In the past week, Democratic lawmakers and liberal media outlets have repeated the uncorroborated account with few details and the woman unnamed. Judge Kavanaugh has denied the reports.

According to the Post, Ms. Ford, a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University, sent a letter describing the incident to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat and a Judiciary Committee member, via her local U.S. House member — Democratic Rep. Anna Eshoo.

Portions of that letter have been reported and leaked in the past week.

“Now, Ford has decided that if her story is going to be told, she wants to be the one to tell it,” the Post wrote.

According to Ms. Ford’s account to the Post, Judge Kavanaugh and a fellow Georgetown prep student Mark Judge “corralled her into a bedroom at a party.”

The future Supreme Court nominee pinned Ms. Judge to a bed, groped her and grinded on top of her and tried to take off her bathing suit. When she tried to scream, he put his hands over her mouth.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ms. Ford said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

According to Ms. Ford, Mr. Judge then tried to climb on top of her, causing all three to spill over from the bed and giving her a chance to run from the room and eventually leave the house.

Both boys were extremely drunk, Ms. Ford told the Post.

In a statement Sunday after the Post article was published, Ms. Feinstein defended not going public with the accusation, saying “it has always been Mrs. Ford’s decision whether to come forward publicly. For any woman, sharing an experience involving sexual assault — particularly when it involves a politically connected man with influence, authority and power — is extraordinarily difficult.”

She also called for the Kavanaugh nomination — which she already had said she opposes — to be put on hold.

“I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee,” she wrote.

According to the Post Ms. Ford first detailed the incident in 2012, “when she was in couples therapy with her husband.”

The Post saw the therapist’s contemporaneous notes, which dovetail with Ms. Ford 2018 account in some ways but not others.

The White House’s only comment Sunday was the re-send to the Post Judge Kavanaugh’s statement from last week that “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

Mr. Judge, the other teen boy Ms. Ford accused, had no comment Sunday but denied the early sketchy reports Friday.

“It’s just absolutely nuts. I never saw Brett act that way,” Mr. Judge told the Weekly Standard.

The FBI already knew of the accusation, but passed it onto the White House for Judge Kavanaugh’s background file. The FBI doesn’t generally prosecute sexual assaults and the statute of limitations would make a state criminal investigation pointless.

According to the Post, Ms. Ford is a registered Democrat who had “made small contributions to political organizations.” She also identified herself to the Post via a tipline early this summer, when Judge Kavanaugh was widely reported as one of likeliest of possible nominees. But she refused to go on the record.

She decided “by late August,” the Post reported, not to make a public accusation “calculating that doing so would upend her life and probably would not affect Kavanaugh’s confirmation,” the Post wrote.

“Why suffer through the annihilation if it’s not going to matter?” she said in the latest interview.

But her calculus changed when her account began to leak and reporters began to approach her.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this report.





