The GOP chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee wants to set up a call with the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct and the top Republican and Democratic members of the panel.

A spokesman says Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley is “actively working” to set up a call with the woman and with Kavanaugh ahead of Thursday’s scheduled committee vote.

Spokesman Taylor Foy says Grassley and the panel’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, routinely hold such “bipartisan staff calls” when updates are made to a nominee’s background file.

The FBI last week updated Kavanaugh’s file after the allegation from his high school years was made public.

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, has since discussed her accusation in an interview with The Washington Post. Kavanaugh has denied it.





