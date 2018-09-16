BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (AP) - Police say the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a bicyclist in Berrien Township had a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when she was arrested hours later.

MLive.com reports 32-year-old Todd Harrington of Berrien Springs was riding his bicycle Saturday afternoon on Pokagon Road when he was struck by the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the driver fled the scene but after witnesses provided deputies with the license plate number of the vehicle, the woman was arrested Saturday night. The office says the woman is a 23-year-old Niles, Michigan, resident but declined to release her name until she appears in court.





