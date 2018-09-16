Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said there’s been no evidence of 2016 collusion between the Trump campaign but he’s willing to wait for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to sift through the evidence and whatever former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has to say.

“We’re waiting on Mueller,” Mr. Graham, a Republican, told CBS’s Face the Nation. “Let’s let Mueller do his job.”

Mr. Graham said he’s peeved that Democrats don’t seem fazed by anti-Trump bias in messages shared by former special agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page — something Mr. Trump frequently points out.

Still, unlike Mr. Trump, the senator says he’s content to wait for the Mueller probe to play out.

“Not one Republican in the Senate has done anything to stop this investigation,” he said.

Mr. Manafort agreed to cooperate with Mr. Mueller’s team as part of plea deal last week on unrelated foreign-lobbying charges.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington Democrat, told CNN on Sunday that Mr. Mueller has been “the keys to the castle,” since Mr. Manafort played a key role in the campaign.

But Mr. Graham said it would be premature to guess what Mr. Manafort will have to offer.

Mr. Graham has frequently leapt to Mr. Trump’s defense amid swirling criticism of his administration, though his patience with the special counsel’s probe stands in stark contrast to the president.

Mr. Trump railed against the probe early Sunday in a Twitter message sandwiched between warnings about Hurricane Florence.

“The illegal Mueller Witch Hunt continues in search of a crime,” he tweeted. “There was never Collusion with Russia, except by the Clinton campaign, so the 17 Angry Democrats are looking at anything they can find. Very unfair and BAD for the country. ALSO, not allowed under the LAW!”





