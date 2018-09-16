A Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, says he’s willing to hear from the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct while in high school.

The woman, Christine Blasey Ford, discussed her accusation in an interview with The Washington Post. Kavanaugh has denied it.

The South Carolina senator says if the panel is going to hear from Ford, “it should be done immediately” so the confirmation process can continue as scheduled.

A committee vote is scheduled for Thursday, but several key Democrats have said it should be postponed.

Graham says he would “gladly listen to what she has to say” and compare it “against all the other information” the committee has considered about Kavanaugh.





