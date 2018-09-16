MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - Medford police have arrested a 20-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman found inside an apartment.
The Mail-Tribune reports that Jesse Allen was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.
Police say they received multiple reports of gunshots fired inside an apartment Friday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing a man driving away in a white sedan.
Officers found an adult female dead of multiple gunshot wounds inside the apartment. Her name has not been released.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.