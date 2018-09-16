By - Associated Press - Sunday, September 16, 2018

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Police are investigating after two bodies were found at a Nampa home.

Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha says officers found the bodies of a man and a woman after receiving a report Saturday afternoon.

KTVB-TV reports that police did not immediately release details about how they died.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide