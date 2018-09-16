NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Police are investigating after two bodies were found at a Nampa home.
Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha says officers found the bodies of a man and a woman after receiving a report Saturday afternoon.
KTVB-TV reports that police did not immediately release details about how they died.
