LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles police say two men were shot and wounded when they went to an intersection to resolve a dispute with other men they had been conducting over Facebook.

City News Service reports the victims, believed to be about 18 years old, were hospitalized in stable condition after the shooting Saturday in South LA.

Sergeant A. Kaspian says they had been arguing online about a gang or a territory and went to settle the dispute when they were shot.

Police are searching for two gunmen thought to be between 18 and 20 years old who fled the scene.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.