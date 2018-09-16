By - Associated Press - Sunday, September 16, 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting in Jackson that left three people dead.

The Jackson Police Department posted on social media Sunday that it is investigating a triple shooting on Marwood Drive.

The department said three female victims are dead, and a suspect is in custody.

The police department did not release any additional information.


