REVERE, Mass. (AP) - Massachusetts State Police are urging anyone with information about the killing of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found in the trunk of her car 26 years ago to come forward.

State police say the investigation into the killing of Susan Taraskiewicz remains active.

Taraskiewicz was last seen on Sept. 13, 1992, when she took a break from her job on the baggage ramp for an airline at Logan Airport to go get sandwiches for her co-workers.

Her body was found the next day in the trunk of her car. Her car was parked outside an auto body shop on Lee Burbank Highway in Revere.

Police say anyone with information about her killing should contact the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.





