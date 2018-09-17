NEW YORK (AP) - The 14th suspect arrested in the brutal gang-related slaying of a teenager outside a New York City deli has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
Twenty-year-old Frederick Then, of Reading, Pennsylvania, entered the plea at his arraignment Monday in connection with the June 20 machete death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.
He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Oct. 25.
Authorities say the suspects are members of the violent Trinitarios gang. They said Guzman-Feliz was mistakenly targeted by the gang and stabbed outside the grocery store.
A widely shared video recording of the teen’s murder shocked the city.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.