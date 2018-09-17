Montgomery County police responded just after midnight Monday to a murder-suicide that left a man, woman and boy dead from gunshot wounds and two other relatives in critical condition in a Silver Spring, Maryland, house.

Police said they believe Yong Mun Kim, age 57, of the 100 block of Amberleigh Drive, fatally shot his wife Sang Yeon Kim, age 48, and then turned the gun on his two children and a 22-year-female before shooting himself. The female and two children were initially sent to the hospital in critical condition, but one son, Andy Kim, 10, later died. The female was Mrs. Kim’s daughter from a previous relationship, but police have not released her name or the name of the other juvenile.

When police and fire and rescue units arrived at the house on a report of multiple victims shot, they found the suspect and his wife had died at the scene from their injuries, police said.

Police said they were investigating the “multiple victim shooting as a domestic-related, murder-suicide.”

“They made entry in the home and located five individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” Police Capt. Paul Starks said, WTOP reported. “We believe that all the violence was contained within the home and we are not looking for a suspect.”

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division are investigating a multiple victim shooting as a domestic-related, murder-suicide.https://t.co/PbRliOMolu — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) September 17, 2018

Update: Identities Released in Colesville Area Domestic Murder-Suicidehttps://t.co/dAkspvrUGM — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) September 17, 2018





