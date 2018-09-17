HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A campaign finance watchdog group and a gun-safety advocacy organization have filed a complaint against U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale of Montana and the National Rifle Association’s lobbying arm.

Campaign Legal Center and Giffords allege in the Federal Election Commission complaint filed Monday that the Montana Republican and the gun-rights group illegally coordinated an NRA ad buy this month.

The allegation was made after The Daily Beast posted an audio recording of Rosendale saying he expected the NRA to support him in his campaign against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Outside organizations can spend unlimited amounts to influence elections if they operate independently of candidates, but it’s illegal to coordinate spending or communications with the candidate.

Rosendale spokesman Shane Scanlon says Rosendale was speaking about an NRA endorsement, not about an ad buy.





