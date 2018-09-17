By - Associated Press - Monday, September 17, 2018

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Ames police are investigating a body found at a golf course.

Police are calling the discovery of the body Monday a suspicious death.

The police department says officers were called at 10:24 a.m. to Coldwater Golf Links after golfers found a golf bag with no one nearby. Officers responded and found a body some distance from the bag.

Police asked people to stay away from the course.

Investigators aren’t identifying the body until relatives can be notified.


